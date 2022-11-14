self

Megan Monson, Andrew E. Graw, Taryn E. Cannataro of Lowenstein's Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation group discuss with partner Marie DeFalco, Co-Chair of the firm's Investment Management group, the significance of the QPAM exemption from ERISA prohibitions on transactions with a party in interest for investment advisers. The group explains current and possible new requirements for qualifying for the QPAM exemption; registration and recordkeeping rules; the potential impact of raising the required total AUM; and how the lack of a lack of a "grandfathering" period can prove a challenge for investment advisers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.