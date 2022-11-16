United States:
Return To Work | Managing Your Workforce During Periods Of Uncertainty
16 November 2022
McDermott Will & Emery
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
How can employers manage their workforces during periods of
economic uncertainty? In this McDermott webinar, Lindsay Ditlow, Cristell Fortune, Abigail Kagan and Marjorie Soto Garcia offer
perspective on the following topics:
- Communicating the transition
- The impact on contractual and other obligations
- WARN Act, furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions
- Strategies for unionized workforces
Access the webinar.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
An Updated Federal Overtime Rule: When's It Coming?
Proskauer Rose LLP
Twice a year (in the spring and the fall), each federal agency publishes a "Regulatory Agenda" that discloses the proposal and final rules it has recently issued, together with those that it plans...
A Bad Boss Bonus?
Mintz
Today's news about Twitter's sale and the tidying up of its executive suite highlights a little-discussed and poorly understood compensation practice: the retention bonus.