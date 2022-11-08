Larry Casey discusses everything employers need to know about the Massachusetts Equal Pay Act, including defining comparable work, examining when pay differentials are ok, and explaining employer liability.
Watch the full webinar here, or view other topics presented in the webinar:
- Massachusetts Wage Act
- Paid Family and Medical Leave
- COVID-19: Challenges Facing Employers in 2022
- Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021
- Learning From High-Profile Mistakes: Properly Investigating and Correcting Workplace Discrimination/Harassment
- Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act
- Joint Employer Status
- Compliance With U.S. Immigration Law in the World of Remote Workforces
- Updates from the Massachusetts State House
