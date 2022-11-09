On this special episode of The Path & The Practice, I welcome back Larry Perlman for a conversation packed with advice to new associates. Larry is a partner and member of Foley's labor & employment group. He is also the litigation department's training chair, the Miami office's hiring partner, and a member of the firm's recruiting committee. Prior to attending law school at the University of Michigan, Larry was an internal medicine doctor. In our discussion, we cover the many aspect of ramping up as a new lawyer including the primary differences between being a law student and a practicing attorney, time entry, completing assignments, and the critical importance of clear communication. Additionally, we highlight the need for new attorneys to treat themselves with compassion and extend themselves grace as they embark on their journey as a new lawyer. Listen to the full discussion below.

