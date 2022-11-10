In December 2019, The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE Act) was enacted and signed into law. The Act was the most significant piece of legislation impacting employee benefit plans since the Pension Protection Act in 2006, and includes a plethora of changes to the laws governing employer-sponsored retirement plans, specifically impacting defined contribution and defined benefit plans, IRAs, 529 plans and governmental plans. And then the pandemic hit. So while the SECURE Act has been in place for over two years, many employers are still grappling with what adjustments they need to make. How has the SECURE Act impacted post-death required minimum distributions? How has it impacted long-term part-time employees and their participation in defined contribution plans? Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Seyfarth's Irine Sorser about these pressing questions and more!