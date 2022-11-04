2022 is coming to a close, and the new year will be here before we know it. While many states, cities and counties seem to be willing to pass employment laws and regulations at any time, the first day of a new year is still the number one day for new employment laws to take effect. 2023 will be no exception.

Littler Workplace Policy Institute (WPI) has been tracking a host of new employment laws as they have been debated over the past few months. Below is WPI's annual summary of some of the notable compliance obligations employers will soon be facing. As in the past, this article is not intended to be an exhaustive discussion of every single new employment and labor law. The article focuses on laws of "general application," although a few industry-specific laws are mentioned. We also cover most large jurisdictions, but not all, and we do not discuss the host of new minimum wage laws, which are just around the corner.

So get ready—new labor and employment law compliance challenges are here to ring in the new year!

Alabama

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama HB 272 Weapons in the workplace Sets forth the conditions under which employees may keep a firearm and ammunition in their personal vehicles in the employer's parking lot. January 1, 2023

Alaska

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alaska HB 125 Hiring: Veterans Preference Extends private-sector employer hiring preferences to military spouses and dependent children, including surviving spouses of deceased service members. November 7, 2022

Arizona

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arizona SB 1294 Background Checks: Criminal Allows a person to file a petition to seal all case records related to a criminal offense if the person was: (a) convicted of a criminal offense and has completed all of the terms and conditions of the sentence that was imposed by the court, including the payment of all monetary obligations and restitution to all victims; (b) charged with a criminal offense and the charge was subsequently dismissed or resulted in a not guilty verdict at a trial; or (c) arrested for a criminal offense and no charges were filed. December 31, 2022

Colorado

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Colorado Paid Family and Medical Leave (Proposition 118) Protected Time Off: FMLA Paid Provides for up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, with an additional 4 weeks for pregnancy or childbirth complications. While employees cannot take FAMLI benefits until 2024, premiums are due under the program starting January 1, 2023. January 1, 2023 Colorado SB 22-161 Wage Theft Amendments to Colorado's wage theft laws increase penalties for employers that do not timely pay wages, allow employees to demand wages on behalf of a class of similarly situated employees, permit the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's Division of Labor Standards and Statistics to investigate such demands on a class-wide basis, and limit employers' ability to recover attorney's fees for successfully defending a claim. The amendments also impose additional requirements on employers to be able to deduct from an employee's final pay for the value of unreturned company equipment. While some provisions took effect August 10, 2022, the most significant changes are effective January 1, 2023. January 1, 2023

District of Columbia

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date District of Columbia Tipped Wage Workers Fairness Amendment Act Sexual Harassment Training Covered employers of tipped employees must submit a copy of their sexual harassment policy and a certified report of sexual harassment claims for calendar years 2020 and 2021 by December 31, 2022. The deadline for reporting 2022 harassment claims is set for March 1, 2023. The date by which sexual harassment training had to be completed was initially set for December 31, 2022, but the DC Office of Human Rights has indicated it will push this deadline to March 2023. *Please note that a 2022 ballot initiative governing tipped workers could render these requirements moot. *December 31, 2022 and March 1, 2023 District of Columbia B24-0916 Disability Insurance This temporary measure amends the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act to prohibit insurers from reducing short-term disability benefits based on actual or estimated paid leave benefits. This measure becomes effective following approval by the mayor, a 30-day period of congressional review, and publication in the DC Register District of Columbia B 109 Drug Testing Prohibits testing for marijuana as a condition of employment except under certain circumstances. *Please note that this measure will not become operative and enforceable unless and until it is funded through inclusion in an approved budget, which cannot be determined at this time. This measure is effective following approval by the mayor, a 60-day period of congressional review, and publication in the DC Register. *Projected law date: November 17, 2022

Florida

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Florida: Miami Beach CROWN Act Hairstyle Discrimination Prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of natural or protective hairstyles commonly associated with race and national origin. November 5, 2022

Illinois

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Illinois SB 645 Labor Relations: Minimum Sick Leave Provisions Amends the Employee Sick Leave Act to provide that the rights afforded under the act serve as the minimum standard in a negotiated collective bargaining agreement. January 1, 2023 Illinois SB 1480 and SB 1847 Pay Data Reporting Requires employers that currently file EEO-1 reports to submit similar reports to the state of Illinois, and includes new pay data reporting and certification requirements, among other obligations. *These laws took effect in 2021, but employers will need to be prepared for the EEO-1 reporting obligations in Illinois as of January 1, 2023. *January 1, 2023 (operative date for certain requirements) Illinois SB 3120 Protected Time Off: Other Requires an employer to provide unpaid leave for absences resulting from a pregnancy loss, unsuccessful IVF treatment, a failed adoption or surrogacy, or a diagnosis that impacts pregnancy. January 1, 2023 Illinois SB 3146 Employer Liability: Meal & Rest Periods Provides that any employer that violates any of the provisions of the One Day Rest In Seven Act is guilty of a civil offense and subject to a civil penalty of up to $500 per offense. January 1, 2023 Illinois SB 3616 Hairstyle Discrimination Illinois amended the state Human Rights Act. The Act prohibits employers from engaging in discrimination based on numerous protected characteristics, including race. This amendment expands the definition of "race" to include traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists. January 1, 2023

Maine

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maine HP 160-LD 225 Wage & Hour: Vacation Payout Amends the state's final wages statute to require that "[a]ll unused paid vacation accrued pursuant to the employer's vacation policy on and after January 1, 2023 must be paid to the employee on cessation of employment." The amendment provides that private employers with 11 or more employees must pay all unused vacation to a separated employee at the cessation of employment regardless of the employer's policy; payment must made in full no later than the employee's next established payday. *The changes took effect on July 19, 2022, but operative date is January 1, 2023. *January 1, 2023 (operative date)

New Jersey

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Jersey SB 315 (AB 3684) Business Restructuring: Health Care Industry Requires contracts for sale of certain health care entities to preserve employee wages and benefits and to honor collective bargaining agreements. November 17, 2022

New York

Oregon

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oregon HB 4086 Workers Compensation: Anti-Retaliation Expands scope of retaliation provisions under the workers' compensation statute; amends definitions of "beneficiary," "child," and "dependent." January 1, 2023 Oregon HB 4138 Notifications: Temporary Disability Benefits Requires employers to provide notice before suspending temporary disability benefits. The written notice must provide the reason the benefits are being ended. January 1, 2023 Oregon SB 588 Labor Relations: Sick Leave Removes provision that exempts certain employees who are covered under collective bargaining agreement from sick leave requirements. January 1, 2023 Oregon SB 1515 Protected Time Off: FMLA Paid Modifies definition of "benefit year" for purposes of paid family and medical leave insurance program. January 1, 2023 Oregon SB 1586 Nondisclosure Agreements Clarifies provisions that prohibit employers from entering into nondisclosure agreements that include, but are not limited to, discrimination, sexual assault, or workplace harassment. January 1, 2023

Pennsylvania

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Ordinance No. 220337 Benefits: Transportation Requires an employer of 50 or more employees to provide a mass transit and bicycle commuter benefit program. December 31, 2022

Rhode Island

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Rhode Island HB 5261 / SB 270 Wage Transparency & Salary History Prohibits wage discrimination; prohibits an employer from requesting or relying on an applicant's wage history; requires an employer to provide a wage range for a job position. January 1, 2023 Rhode Island SB 2548 Benefits: Reproductive Health Establishes a special enrollment provision for pregnant employees to obtain health insurance coverage at any time after the commencement of the pregnancy. January 1, 2023

Utah

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Utah SB 39 Tax Withholding Modifies employer withholding obligations from certain nonresident employees. January 1, 2023

Virginia

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Virginia HB 258 Hospitality: Human Trafficking Training Requires hotel employees to complete a training course to identify instances of human trafficking. January 1, 2023 Virginia HB 2307 / SB 1392 Data Security Breach Notification Establishes the Consumer Data Protection Act to provide consumers certain controls over their personal data. The law specifically exempts data that is processed or maintained in the course of an individual applying to, being employed by, or acting as an agent or contractor of a controller, process, or other entity, if the data is used and collected in the context of that role. January 1, 2023

Washington

Law, Ordinance or Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Washington SB 5761 Wage Transparency Requires employers to disclose hourly or salary compensation and a general description of benefits in postings for job openings. January 1, 2023 Washington Final Rule re Employer Quarterly Tax Reports Unemployment Requires employers to include the Standard Occupational Classification code or job title of each worker in their quarterly tax reports. November 17, 2022 Washington 2023 Non-Compete Enforceability Thresholds (Annual Announcement) Noncompete Agreement Increases the amount an employee must earn to meet the non-compete enforceability threshold to account for inflation using the consumer price index. January 1, 2023

