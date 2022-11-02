The Internal Revenue Service recently issued its annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) for the 2023 tax year for retirement plans as well as health and welfare benefit plans. These COLAs reflect significant increases in the consumer price index (CPI). Plan sponsors should both alert their employees and prepare to allow such changes for the 2023 tax year.

In Notice 2022-55, the IRS set forth COLAs for many retirement plan limits, including significantly increased contribution limits. Please see the table below for retirement plan cost of living adjustments:

Retirement Plan Limits 2023 2022

Deferral Limit

 $22,500 $20,500

Catch-up Contribution Limit

 $7,500 $6,500

DC Annual Addition Limit

 $66,000 $61,000

Annual Compensation Cap

 $330,000 $305,000

Taxable Wage Base

$160,200

$147,000

DB Annual Benefit Limit

$265,000

$245,000

457(b) Contribution Limit

$22,500

$20,500

HCE Threshold

$150,000

$135,000

SIMPLE 401(k) Limit

$15,500

$14,000

SIMPLE 401(k) Catch-up

$3,500

$3,000

Maximum ESOP Account Balance

$1,330,000

$1,230,000

ESOP 5-year Distribution Period Limit

$265,000

$245,000

Key Employee Threshold

$215,000

$200,000

QLAC

$155,000

$145,000

Previously, in Revenue Procedures 2022-24 and 2022-38, the IRS increased various limits applicable to health and welfare arrangements. Notably, the IRS increased Health Savings Account annual contribution limit to $3,850 for single individuals and $7,750 for families.

Please see the chart below for other health and welfare plan COLAs:

Welfare Plan Limits 2023 2022

Health FSA Max

$3,050

$2,850

Dependent Care FSA Max

$5,000

$5,000

Adoption Credit Limit

$15,950

$14,890

HDHP Min Annual Deductible (Single)

$1,500

$1,400

HDHP Min Annual Deductible (Family)

$3,000

$2,800

HDHP Out of Pocket Max (Single)

$7,500

$7,050

HDHP Out of Pocket Max (Family)

$15,000

$14,100

HSA Max Contribution Limit (Single)

$3,850

$3,650

HSA Max Contribution Limit (Family)

$7,750

$7,300

HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (Not Indexed)

$1,000

$1,000

TSA Parking and Mass Transit Monthly Limit

$300

$280

QSEHRA Reimbursement Limit (Single)

$5,850

$5,450

QSEHRA Reimbursement Limit (Family)

$11,800

$11,050


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.