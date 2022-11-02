The Internal Revenue Service recently issued its annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) for the 2023 tax year for retirement plans as well as health and welfare benefit plans. These COLAs reflect significant increases in the consumer price index (CPI). Plan sponsors should both alert their employees and prepare to allow such changes for the 2023 tax year.

In Notice 2022-55, the IRS set forth COLAs for many retirement plan limits, including significantly increased contribution limits. Please see the table below for retirement plan cost of living adjustments:

Retirement Plan Limits 2023 2022 Deferral Limit $22,500 $20,500 Catch-up Contribution Limit $7,500 $6,500 DC Annual Addition Limit $66,000 $61,000 Annual Compensation Cap $330,000 $305,000 Taxable Wage Base $160,200 $147,000 DB Annual Benefit Limit $265,000 $245,000 457(b) Contribution Limit $22,500 $20,500 HCE Threshold $150,000 $135,000 SIMPLE 401(k) Limit $15,500 $14,000 SIMPLE 401(k) Catch-up $3,500 $3,000 Maximum ESOP Account Balance $1,330,000 $1,230,000 ESOP 5-year Distribution Period Limit $265,000 $245,000 Key Employee Threshold $215,000 $200,000 QLAC $155,000 $145,000

Previously, in Revenue Procedures 2022-24 and 2022-38, the IRS increased various limits applicable to health and welfare arrangements. Notably, the IRS increased Health Savings Account annual contribution limit to $3,850 for single individuals and $7,750 for families.

Please see the chart below for other health and welfare plan COLAs:

Welfare Plan Limits 2023 2022 Health FSA Max $3,050 $2,850 Dependent Care FSA Max $5,000 $5,000 Adoption Credit Limit $15,950 $14,890 HDHP Min Annual Deductible (Single) $1,500 $1,400 HDHP Min Annual Deductible (Family) $3,000 $2,800 HDHP Out of Pocket Max (Single) $7,500 $7,050 HDHP Out of Pocket Max (Family) $15,000 $14,100 HSA Max Contribution Limit (Single) $3,850 $3,650 HSA Max Contribution Limit (Family) $7,750 $7,300 HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (Not Indexed) $1,000 $1,000 TSA Parking and Mass Transit Monthly Limit $300 $280 QSEHRA Reimbursement Limit (Single) $5,850 $5,450 QSEHRA Reimbursement Limit (Family) $11,800 $11,050



