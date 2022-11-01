New York, N.Y. (October 28, 2022) – Employment Law Partner Bradley J. Bartolomeo recently spoke with business magazine Fortune about recently-enacted laws in New York State and City that mandate employers list salary ranges on job postings, and the parallels to similar laws passed in Colorado earlier this year.

Titled "What New York employers can learn from the pay transparency law passed in Colorado," the article notes that the New York City law is set to go into effect on November 1, while the state bill, which was passed by the legislature in June of this year, is currently awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul's signature.

Mr. Bartolomeo spoke about his experience counseling clients and what he has learned from discussing a similar Colorado already in effect with partners and clients.

"Some Colorado clients that we've been working with have been dealing with the backlash of what happens when you advertise a job for a different pay scale than your current employees are already making," he told Fortune. His advice to New York employers is to conduct forward-looking audits on salaries before the law goes into effect to better understand current ranges and what compensation they will need to offer to be competitive in the talent marketplace.

According to Mr. Bartolomeo, companies should attempt to determine how much they plan to pay for a role two years down the line and make that number the high end of the listed pay range. They should also be transparent with current employees who make less than the listed salary about what specific qualifications are required to obtain higher pay.

Mr. Bartolomeo added that New York's pay transparency law also has implications for promotions, which qualify as job openings. "One of the challenges Colorado employers faced was how to advertise a promotion and why they would need to advertise a promotion if a current employee is filling it," he said.

Mr. Bartolomeo is a member of the firm's Labor & Employment, Professional Liability, Complex Business & Commercial Litigation, and Entertainment, Media & Sports Practices. He has represented companies, their management, and individuals in federal, state, and administrative courts, as well as in mediations and arbitrations, on a national basis. His practice also includes counseling and representing clients in connection with issues pertaining to the Fair Labor Standards Act and wage and hour compliance, internal and external confidential investigations and audits, and numerous labor and employment, human resources, and employee management issues.

You can read the full Fortune article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.