Last week, the IRS released Notice 2022-55 to announce cost-of-living adjustments to the indexed dollar limits applicable to retirement plans. For the second year in a row, the contribution and benefit limits will increase significantly. The chart below shows how the new limits compare to those of the previous two years.

Code Section Type of Limit 2023 2022 2021 415(c)(1)(A) Defined-Benefit Annual Benefit $265,000 $245,000 $230,000 415(c)(1)(A) Defined-Contribution Annual Contribution $66,000 $61,000 $58,000 402(g)(1) 401(k)/403(b) Elective Deferrals $22,500 $20,500 $19,500 414(v)(2)(B)(i) Catch-Up Contributions $7,500 $6,500 $6,500 401(a)(17), 404(l), 408(k)(3)(C), and 408(k)(6)(D)(ii) Annual Compensation $330,000 $305,000 $290,000 416(i)(1)(A)(i) "Key Employee" for Top-Heavy Plan $215,000 $200,000 $185,000 414(q)(1)(B) "Highly Compensated Employee" $150,000 $135,000 $130,000

Notice 2022-55 also includes changes to other limits, including increases that apply to employee stock ownership plans, governmental plans, IRAs, and multiemployer plans, which are not reflected in the chart above. Winston Takeaway: Plan sponsors should ensure the increased dollar limits are appropriately reflected in their payroll and plan administration programs for 2023.

