The IRS recently announced that substantially all of the key retirement plan and health and welfare plan limits will increase next year - some significantly due to higher inflation. Notice 2022-55 (Oct. 21, 2022); Rev. Proc. 2022-38 (Oct. 18, 2022); Rev. Proc. 2022-24 (April 29, 2022). The Social Security Administration and PBGC also recently announced adjustments for the Social Security wage base, PBGC premiums, etc., for next year.
While high inflation rates have wreaked havoc in many sectors, they have generated the largest dollar increase in the limits since indexing based on inflation started in 2007. Higher income participants in 401(k) and similar elective deferral plans are particularly likely to take advantage of the changes.
The chart below reflects the key limits, along with other frequently used benefit and compensation items, for 2023.
|
RETIREMENT PLAN LIMIT CHANGES
|
2022
|
2023
|
401(k), 403(b), 457(b) and SARSEP Elective Deferrals
|
$ 20,500
|
$ 22,500
|
Catch-Up Contributions to 401(k), 403(b) and Governmental 457 Plans
|
$ 6,500
|
$ 7,500
|
Elective Contributions to SIMPLE Plans
|
$ 14,000
|
$ 15,500
|
Catch-Up Contributions to SIMPLE Plans
|
$ 3,000
|
$ 3,500
|
IRA Contributions
|
$ 6,000
|
$ 6,500
|
Catch-Up IRA Contributions
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Annual Limitation on Compensation
|
$305,000
|
$330,000
|
415 Limitation on DB Benefits
|
$245,000
|
$265,000
|
415 Limitation on DC Plan Contributions
|
$61,000
|
$66,000
|
Highly Compensated Employee Threshold
|
$135,000
|
$150,000
|
Key Employee Compensation Threshold
|
$200,000
|
$215,000
|
Social Security Wage Base
|
$147,000
|
$160,200
|
PBGC Flat-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans)
|
$88
|
$96
|
PBGC Variable-Rate Premium (Single Employer Plans)
|
$48/$1,000 UVBs
|
$52/$1,000 UVBs
|
HEALTH PLAN LIMIT CHANGES
|
2022
|
2023
|
HSA Contributions
|
$3,650 for self-only coverage/ $7,300 for family coverage
|
$3,850 for self-only coverage/ $7,750 for family coverage
|
HSA-Compatible HDHP Deductible
|
$1,400 for self-only coverage/$2,800 for family coverage
|
$1,500 for self-only coverage/ $3,000 for family coverage
|
Health FSA Salary Reductions
|
$2,850
|
$3,050
|
Monthly Qualified Transportation Fringe Benefit Exclusion
|
$280
|
$300
|
Maximum Unused FSA Carryover
|
$570
|
$610
|
Maximum Exclusion for Qualified Adoption Expenses from a Qualified Adoption Assistance Program
|
$14,890
|
$15,950
|
Maximum Employer Contributions to an Excepted Benefit HRA
|
$1,800
|
$1,950
There are also increases in various AGI phase-out ranges for IRA deductions, Roth IRA eligibility, and the Saver's Credit, for example. See Notice 2022-55.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.