The below presents the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced 2023 cost-of-living adjustments for retirement, health and welfare plans, and transportation programs. Retirement plan limitations increased significantly for 2023 due to inflation. Percentage-wise, retirement plan increases ranged from 7.5% to 16.7%. Most limitations increased by about 8.2%. Other percentages varied due to rounding. Health and welfare limitation increases were not as high because they were determined earlier in 2023 before inflation peaked, with an average increase of roughly 6.5%.

RETIREMENT PLAN LIMITS

The 2023 annual retirement plan limitations as compared to 2022 are as follows:

2023 2022 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) Plan Elective Deferrals $22,500 $20,500 Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution (For Above Plans) $7,500 $6,500 SIMPLE Plan Elective Deferrals $15,500 $14,000 SIMPLE Plan Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution $3,500 $3,000 IRA Contribution Limit (Traditional and Roth) $6,500 $6,000 IRA Age 50 Catch-Up Contribution (Not Indexed) $1,000 $1,000 Defined Contribution Plan Limit $66,000 $61,000 Defined Benefit Plan Limit $265,000 $245,000 Annual Compensation Limit $330,000 $305,000 Highly Compensated Employee $150,000 $135,000 Key Employee $215,000 $200,000 FICA Taxable Wage Base $160,200 $147,000



HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS

The 2023 annual limitations as compared to 2022 are as follows:

2023 2022 Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) $3,050 $2,850 Dependent Care FSA (Not Indexed) $5,000 $5,000 Health Savings Account (HSA) Age 55 Catch-Up Contribution (Not Indexed) $1,000 $1,000 Self-Only Coverage: HSA Contribution $3,850 $3,650 Minimum Deductible for High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) $1,500 $1,400 Maximum Out-Of-Pocket (OOP) Expense Limit for HDHP $7,500 $7,050 Family Coverage: HSA Contribution $7,750 $7,300 Minimum Deductible for HDHP $3,000 $2,800 Maximum OOP Expense Limit for HDHP $15,000 $14,100



QUALIFIED TRANSPORTATION FRINGE BENEFIT LIMITS

The 2023 monthly qualified transportation fringe benefit limitations as compared to 2022 are as follows:

2023 2022 Parking and Transit $300 $280 Bicycle $20 $20



Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2023 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant employee and participant communications.

