Qualified retirement plans will experience unusually sharp increases to compensation and contribution limitations for 2023 compared to adjustments in recent years. On October 21, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2022-55, providing the 2023 calendar year cost-of-living adjustments, also known as COLAs, for tax-qualified retirement plans. The spike is widespread, with increases to each of the statutory limits in the table below. The increases are effective January 1, 2023.

Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section 2023 2022 Annual compensation limit:

IRC §§ 401(a)(17) and 404(l) $330,000 $305,000 Elective deferral limit: IRC §§ 402(g)(1) and 457(e)(15) $22,500 $20,500 Catch-up contribution limit:

IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i) $7,500 $6,500 Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(C)(1)(A) $66,000 $61,000 Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(B)(1)(A) $265,000 $245,000 Highly compensated employee threshold:

IRC § 414(q)(1)(B) $150,000 $135,000 Key employee dollar limit in top-heavy plan:

IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i) $215,000 $200,000 Qualified longevity annuity contract premium limit:

§ 1.401(a)(9)-6 $155,000 $145,000 SIMPLE maximum contribution limit:

IRC § 408(p)(2)(E) $15,500 $14,000 SIMPLE catch-up contributions limit:

IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii) $3,500 $3,000 Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) maximum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C) $330,000 $305,000 SEP minimum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C) $750 $650 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) limits:

IRC § 409(O)(1)(C)(ii) $1,330,000

$265,000 $1,230,000

$245,000 Social Security taxable wage base $160,200 $147,000

