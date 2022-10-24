Workers' compensation costs are among the largest expense for many companies. In its 2021 Workplace Safety Index, Liberty Mutual estimated that employers paid more than $1 billion per week for direct worker's compensation costs.
Join Bob Sanders on November 1, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. Central as he explains the key drivers of your worker's compensation costs and presents strategies your company can employ TODAY to reduce costs.
During this webinar, attendees will learn
- How workers' compensation premiums are calculated
- What decisions increase or lower workers' compensation costs—and how to make the right decisions
- Best practices when responding to, investigating, and managing workers' compensation claims
- How to plan for and avoid hidden workers' compensation costs that arise from agreements with clients, uninsurable claims, and final audits
