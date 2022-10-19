ARTICLE

United States: Hot Topics In Executive Compensation And Related SEC (and Other) Developments: October Updates

Via Webinar

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm EDT

The lawyers of Jones Day are pleased to invite you to a virtual three-part series discussing significant regulatory and corporate governance developments affecting executive and director compensation at publicly traded companies.

The three webinars, which will be held on October 18, December 13, and January 17, will discuss the following topics:

Recent SEC rulemaking;

Litigation; and

Environmental, social, and governance trends.

Our October 18 program will provide an in-depth review of the SEC's recently adopted Pay Versus Performance rules and guidance on the implications of the recent Inflation Reduction Act for executive compensation.

We hope you will be able to join us for one or all of these virtual presentations.

SPEAKERS AT OCTOBER 18 PROGRAM

Steve Coolbaugh, Partner, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Cleveland

Joel May, Partner, Financial Markets, Atlanta

CLE Information

This program has been approved for 1.00 hour of general credit by the State Bar of California and 1.00 hour of areas of professional practice credit (including transitional credit) by the New York State CLE Board. Jones Day is a State Bar of California MCLE approved provider, as well as an accredited provider in New York. Application for CLE credit in other states will be made as needed, subject to state CLE regulations.

