self Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 8: Pension Plan Distributions in Rising Interest Rate Environment

With interest rates on the rise, defined benefit pension plan sponsors and participants alike may be wondering how their pension plans and pension benefits are impacted. Rising interest rates lower lump sum values, which begs the question of who is impacted; the plan sponsor, the plan participant, or both? Do rising interest rates create any compliance issues? Does a pension plan sponsor have a legal obligation to explain to participants what rising interest rates will do? Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Seyfarth Partner Adam Greetis about these pressing questions and more!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.