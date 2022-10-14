On March 15, 2022, the Indiana Legislature revised the Indiana
Worker's Compensation Act in several ways: it increased the
time to file an application for adjustment of claim related to a
compensable claim, it increased statutory compensation and
disablement rates beginning next year (July 1, 2023), and changed
the medical reimbursement provisions of the Act to add
"ambulatory outpatient surgical services" to the
definition of "medical services facility." In addition to
these revisions, the Legislature added a new section establishing
clean claim payment requirements related to worker's
compensation claims.
Click here to read the full article written by Ann Stweart and Lisa Dillon published in DTCI Dispatch.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.