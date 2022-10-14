On March 15, 2022, the Indiana Legislature revised the Indiana Worker's Compensation Act in several ways: it increased the time to file an application for adjustment of claim related to a compensable claim, it increased statutory compensation and disablement rates beginning next year (July 1, 2023), and changed the medical reimbursement provisions of the Act to add "ambulatory outpatient surgical services" to the definition of "medical services facility." In addition to these revisions, the Legislature added a new section establishing clean claim payment requirements related to worker's compensation claims.



