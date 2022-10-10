self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 12: Legal Considerations and Trends for Parental Leave Policies

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth discuss important legal considerations and trends that they have been addressing first-hand with clients developing or revamping their parental leave policies. Specific topics include: important provisions that should be addressed in a parental leave policy or the "anatomy" of a parental leave policy, coordination of benefits for parental leave policies, including with the FMLA and other similar state laws, the interplay of voluntary paid parental leave policies and state/local paid family and medical leave mandates, and hot topics and predicted trends for 2023.

