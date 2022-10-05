On September 27, 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released 2023 premiums, deductibles and coinsurance amounts for Medicare Parts A and B, and the Medicare Part D income-related monthly adjustment amounts.

In 2023, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $164.90, a decrease of $5.20 (from $170.10) in 2022, and the deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will be $226, a decrease of $7 (from $233) in 2022. The decreases stem from a decline in the price of an Alzheimer's drug and limitations on its usage, as the Alzheimer's drug was the main factor for the spike in monthly Part B premiums in 2022, according to CMS.

For Part A, the inpatient hospital deductible (which beneficiaries pay if admitted to the hospital) will be $1,600 in 2023, an increase of $44 from $1,556 in 2022.

For Part D, where higher income beneficiaries' monthly premiums are adjusted based on income, CMS set forth the 2023 monthly adjustment amounts, beginning with beneficiaries with less than $97,000 in modified adjusted gross income (no monthly Part D adjustment) and incrementally increasing to a $76.40 monthly premium adjustment for those whose modified adjusted gross income is greater than $500,000.

Medicare open enrollment for 2023 begins on October 15 and ends on December 7.

