The Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration is requesting comments by October 11, 2022, on proposed revisions to the Application for Prevailing Wage Determination (Form ETA-9141) and Employer-Provided Survey Attestations to Accompany H-2B Prevailing Wage Determination Request Based on a Non-OES Survey) (Form ETA-9165).

DOL submission for Office of Management and Budget review, 87 Fed. Reg. 55042 (Sept. 8, 2022). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-09-08/pdf/2022-19360.pdf

Related notice with details, 87 Fed. Reg. 35999 (June 14, 2022). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-06-14/pdf/2022-12804.pdf

