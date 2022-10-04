ARTICLE

The 2023 minimum wage rate in Washington State will increase to $15.74 per hour for employees sixteen years of age and older, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced on September 30, 2022. This increase represents an increase of $1.25 per hour, or an 8.66 percent increase year over year. Employees aged 14 to 15 years old must earn at least $13.38 per hour in 2023.

Given the steep increase in the minimum wage, the state's salary requirements for exempt employees are also increasing significantly. In 2023, small employers (one to no more than fifty employees) must pay exempt employees 1.75 times the minimum wage, meaning that exempt employees of small employers must earn at least $1,101.80 per week ($57,293.60 per year) to meet the minimum salary requirement to be exempt from overtime requirements.

Large employers (fifty-one or more employees) must pay exempt employees at least two times the minimum wage to meet the minimum salary requirements. In 2023, large employers must pay exempt employees at least $1,259.20 per week ($65,478.40 per year) to meet the state's minimum salary requirement to be exempt from overtime requirements.

Exempt computer professionals who are paid on an hourly versus salary basis must earn at least $55.09 per hour (3.5 times the minimum wage).

