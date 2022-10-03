Whether it's a workplace incident or a law firm billboard ad, Workers' Compensation is something every adult has heard at some point in their careers. But how does Workers' Compensation actually work? Chelsea Ivey, a senior associate at Drew Eckl, goes through key parts of a workers' comp claim that every employer and employee should know.

LISTEN HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.