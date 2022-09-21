More employers are beginning to take notice of Monkeypox and how it might impact their workplaces. In this HR Brew article, McDermott Partner Michelle Strowhiro said employers need to present information from a factual basis to dispel rumors that might circulate in the workforce.

"To the extent that employees are...creating a hostile environment, it's incumbent on employers to take proactive action to stop that," Strowhiro said.

