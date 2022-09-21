United States:
HR Might Be On The Front Line In The Battle Against Monkeypox Misinformation
21 September 2022
McDermott Will & Emery
More employers are beginning to take notice of Monkeypox and how
it might impact their workplaces. In this HR Brew article,
McDermott Partner Michelle
Strowhiro said employers need to present information from a
factual basis to dispel rumors that might circulate in the
workforce.
"To the extent that employees are...creating a hostile
environment, it's incumbent on employers to take proactive
action to stop that," Strowhiro said.
