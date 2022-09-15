On September 30, 2022, the minimum wage in Florida will increase from $10 per hour to $11 per hour for standard employees and from $6.98 per hour to $7.98 per hour for tipped workers. This increase is part of the state's plan to raise the rate to $15 per hour by 2026.

