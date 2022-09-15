United States:
Florida Minimum Wage For Standard And Tipped Employees Set To Increase By $1 On September 30, 2022
15 September 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On September 30, 2022, the minimum wage in Florida will increase from
$10 per hour to $11 per hour for standard employees and from $6.98
per hour to $7.98 per hour for tipped workers. This increase is
part of the state's plan to raise the rate to $15 per hour by
2026.
