Katelyn O'Connor, an associate in the firm's Labor & Employment section, recently presented the webinar: 'PA Employers Beware: Changes to OT Calculations for Salaried, Nonexempt Employees Now In Effect.'

Based on amendments to the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act (PMWA), employers with salaried, nonexempt employees working in Pennsylvania may have to change how they calculate overtime. The amendments, which became effective on August 5, 2022, are summarized in our recent client advisory.

The webinar covered the key things that every Pennsylvania employer should do right now to comply with the recently-amended PMWA.

Watch the video here or below:

