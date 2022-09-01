When a Colorado employee's employment terminates for any reason, employers are required to provide certain information to the employee regarding unemployment insurance benefits. Colorado expanded employers' notice requirements under Senate Bill 22-234, which was passed on May 25, 2022. Employers now must include the following information in a notice of unemployment insurance benefits form upon termination:

The employer's name and address.

The employee's name and address.

The employee's identification number or the last four numbers of the employee's Social Security number.

The employee's start date and the date of the employee's last day worked.

The employee's year-to-date earnings and wages for the last week worked.

The reason the employee separated from the employer.

This information must be included in addition to the information employers already were required to provide to Colorado employees in the unemployment insurance notice, including a statement that unemployment insurance benefits are available to unemployed workers who meet state-enacted criteria, contact information for unemployed workers to file a claim, information needed to file a claim, and contact information to inquire about the status of a claim after it is filed.

Next steps

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is expected to provide a revised notice form soon. We also anticipate additional guidance on the level of detail required when listing the reason for an employee's separation. In the interim, Colorado employers should review their separation procedures and update their required notices to include the additional requirements listed above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.