NOTE: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Key Points

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were several weeks longer compared to June 2022 based on DOL data

Average PERM PWD processing times were the same as June 2022 based on DOL data

What are the Changes for PERM?

As of July 31, 2022, the DOL was adjudicating PERM applications filed in or before December 2021. The agency was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before October 2021 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before March 2022.

Average PERM processing times were 221 days for adjudication, which is about three weeks longer than in June. The average PERM processing time for audit review was 296 days, which is slightly longer than the previous month.

What are the Changes for PWD?

As of July 31, 2022, the DOL was processing PERM PWD requests filed in January 2022 for determinations based on DOL wage data and December 2021 for determinations based on other submitted wage sources. The DOL was processing PERM PWD redetermination requests for cases filed in April 2022.

Looking Ahead

This article is updated on a monthly basis to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's website for additional information.

Originally published 05 August 2022

