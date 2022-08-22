NOTE:  This  article  has been updated to  provide the latest information  on PERM and PWD processing times available from the  U.S.  Department of Labor (DOL). 

Key Points      

  • The  DOL has updated  prevailing wage determination (PWD)  and  permanent labor certification (PERM)  processing times         
  • Average PERM processing times were several weeks longer compared to June 2022  based  on DOL data    
  • Average PERM  PWD processing times were the same as June 2022 based on DOL  data    

What are the Changes for PERM?      

As of July 31, 2022, the DOL was  adjudicating PERM applications  filed in or before December 2021. The agency was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before  October 2021  and reviewing  appeals for reconsideration filed in or before March 2022.

Average  PERM  processing  times  were 221 days  for adjudication, which is about three weeks longer than in June. The average PERM processing time for audit review was 296 days, which is slightly longer than the previous month.

What are the Changes for PWD?      

As of July 31, 2022, the DOL was processing PERM PWD requests filed in January 2022 for determinations based on DOL wage data and December 2021 for determinations based on other submitted wage sources.  The DOL was processing PERM  PWD redetermination requests for cases filed in April 2022. 

Looking Ahead     

This  article  is updated  on a monthly basis  to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's  website  for additional information. 

Originally published 05 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.