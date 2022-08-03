ARTICLE

self

Since the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, companies have been impacted nationwide and have several new legal angles to consider as it relates to their employees and their businesses. With that in mind, we've created a new podcast series, Dobbs on Demand, designed to help you navigate this new and evolving landscape.

On today's episode we examine the benefits perspective in the workplace.

Questions & Comments: acaresani@bakerlaw.com; and spsmith@bakerlaw.com

Apple Podcast | Google Podcast | iHeartRadio | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

Download Episode Transcript

