If you have a pre-approved profit-sharing, 401(k) or other defined contribution plan, your two-year window to adopt a newly updated pre-approved plan ends on July 31, 2022. If you miss the deadline, additional corrective steps will be needed. For our previous alert on this topic, please click here.

