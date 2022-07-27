The 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature was a busy one, although there were only two new notable employment laws.

The biggest news from the session was that Louisiana joined a growing list of states and municipalities to enact a law, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, prohibiting hairstyle discrimination.

Hospitality employers and other employers with tipped employees may want to note that Act No. 265 amended the wage garnishment law to specifically include "tips reported to the employer, or other income," as subject to seizure.

The new laws will take effect on August 1, 2022. The CROWN Act invites an updating of employee handbooks, training programs, and other employment policies to add hairstyle awareness to the many protected traits that might trigger workplace liability.

