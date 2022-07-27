Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 19: An Interview with Rustin Paul, Chief Underwriting Officer, Concord Specialty Risk
Episode 19: Something Old, Something New: An Interview with Rustin Paul, Chief Underwriting Officer, Concord Specialty Risk
Founded by brothers Dave and Ken DeBerry, Concord Specialty Risk was the true pioneer in the RWI space and one of the original carriers offering the product. With Ken's recent retirement, Bryan and Gena are joined by his successor, Rustin Paul.
Topics discussed included:
- How Rustin intends to build on Concord's proud heritage to grow in a competitive RWI marketplace
- The one critical question that Concord underwriters ask when deciding how to value a risk
- Concord's pragmatic approach to underwriting, including areas of heightened concern in deals -- and areas of lesser concern as well
- Why Concord is moving towards a 90 minute underwriting call
- We put Rustin on the spot in a discussion around boxing
