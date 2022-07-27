self Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 19: An Interview with Rustin Paul, Chief Underwriting Officer, Concord Specialty Risk

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.





Founded by brothers Dave and Ken DeBerry, Concord Specialty Risk was the true pioneer in the RWI space and one of the original carriers offering the product. With Ken's recent retirement, Bryan and Gena are joined by his successor, Rustin Paul.

Topics discussed included:

How Rustin intends to build on Concord's proud heritage to grow in a competitive RWI marketplace

The one critical question that Concord underwriters ask when deciding how to value a risk

Concord's pragmatic approach to underwriting, including areas of heightened concern in deals -- and areas of lesser concern as well

Why Concord is moving towards a 90 minute underwriting call

We put Rustin on the spot in a discussion around boxing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.