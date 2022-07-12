Los Angeles, Calif. (July 11, 2022) - On July 1, 2022, the California minimum wage increased in 13 California cities and in the counties of Los Angeles and San Francisco. The cities of Alameda, Belmont, Berkeley, Emeryville, Foster City, Fremont, Los Angeles, Malibu, Milpitas, Pasadena, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Malibu, and West Hollywood are all subject to minimum wage increases and employers should adjust accordingly in order to remain in compliance:

Alameda

The minimum wage increased to $15.75 per hour.

Belmont

The minimum wage increased to $15.90 per hour.

Berkeley

The minimum wage increased to $16.99 per hour.

Emeryville

The minimum wage increased to $17.68 per hour.

Foster City

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week to $15.75 per hour.

Fremont

The minimum wage increased to $16.00 per hour for all employers, regardless of size. (Prior to July 1, 2022, Fremont had different minimum wages for small and large employers.)

Long Beach

The minimum wage for hotel workers increased to $16.73 per hour.

Los Angeles (city)

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week within the City of Los Angeles to $16.04 per hour. Hotel and healthcare employers should carefully review our forthcoming alerts on significant new ordinances affecting their operations.

Employers operating in the City of Los Angeles must also either grant 48 hours of paid sick leave at the beginning of each year or 12-month period, or allow accrual at no less than one hour for every 30 hours worked. Employers may cap usage at 48 hours of leave annually but cannot cap total accrual at less than 72 hours.

Los Angeles (County)

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County to $15.96 per hour. Employers must post the revised minimum wage poster, accessible here.

Malibu

The minimum wage increased for workers performing two or more hours of work per week within the city limits to $15.96 per hour.

Milpitas

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week in the City of Milpitas to $16.40 per hour.

Pasadena

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week in the City of Pasadena to $16.11 per hour.

San Francisco (City and County)

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week to $16.99 per hour. The minimum wage for "Government Supported Employees," as defined by San Francisco Administrative Code Section 12R.3, increased to $15.03 per hour.

Santa Monica

The minimum wage increased for workers performing at least two hours of work per week in Santa Monica to $15.96 per hour. Hotels and businesses operating on a hotel property must pay an increased minimum wage of $18.17 per hour.

Santa Monica also requires employees to receive paid sick leave as follows: Employers with 25 or fewer employees must provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave per year, and employers with 26 or more workers must provide at least 72 hours per year, accruing at the rate of one hours per 30 hours worked.

Employers located in Santa Monica must post certain notices, available here.

West Hollywood

For businesses with 50 or more employees, the minimum wage has increased to $16.50 per hour. For businesses with fewer than 50 employees, the minimum wage has increased to $16.00 per hour. For hotel workers in West Hollywood, the minimum wage has increased to $18.35 per hour.

All employers must also provide full-time employees with 96 hours of compensated time off and 80 hours of uncompensated time off per year for sick leave, vacation, or personal necessity. Employers must provide part-time employees with paid and unpaid leave in amounts proportional to that accrued by full-time employees. Employers of non-hotel workers must post this notice available here. Employers of hotel workers must post this notice available here.

Conclusion

Currently, the increase only affects these 13 cities and the counties of Los Angeles and San Francisco. However, the California state minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all California employers, regardless of size on January 1, 2023.

