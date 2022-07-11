The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) announced a 60-day public comment period relating to "proposed minor revisions" to the Application for Prevailing Wage Determination information collection. The information collection "ensures employers provide information about their job opportunities and terms of employment necessary to determine prevailing wages," OFLC explained.

OFLC is seeking a three-year approval of the information collection and related retention requirements associated with the Form ETA-9141, Application for Prevailing Wage Determination; Form ETA-9141, General Instructions; Form ETA-9141, Appendix A, Request for Additional Worksite(s); Form ETA-9165, Employer-Provided Survey Attestations to Accompany H-2B Prevailing Wage Determination Request Based on a Non-OES Survey; and Form ETA-9165, General Instructions.

Written comments must be submitted by August 15, 2022, in accordance with the instructions provided in the notice.

Details:

OFLC media release, June 14, 2022, https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor

"Agency Information Collection Activities for Prevailing Wage Determination Information Collection," OFLC notice, 87 Fed. Reg. 35999 (June 14, 2022).

