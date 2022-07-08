Many employers and health plan sponsors are struggling to navigate the complex requirements and practical implications of the No Surprises Act. The author reviews the key provisions of the law and offers 11 action steps plan sponsors can take now.

The cost of health care is on the rise, and patients across the United States are more frequently experiencing a bit of shock when their medical bills arrive in their mailbox. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, rising health care costs were top of mind for many, including lawmakers.

Many states have passed restrictions or prohibitions on surprise billing, which often occurs when patients receive emergency or out-of-network care and the providers bill the difference between their billed charges and the amount paid by the patient's health plan. This is also referred to as balance billing, and the costs are usually both significant and unexpected. It often occurs in emergency care but can occur in nonemergency situations—for example, when an individual is unknowingly treated by an out-of-network provider at an in-network facility.

As other price transparency rules and legislation relating to welfare plans started flooding in during recent years, Congress passed legislation addressing the balance-billing issue at the federal level. On December 27, 2020, the No Surprises Act (NSA) was signed into law as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CAA). It is one of the many recent targeted efforts to increase price transparency in the health care world and reduce sticker shock when individuals are paying for care.

The law went into effect January 1, 2022 and aims to reduce surprise billing experienced by patients when they unwillingly or unintentionally receive services from an out-of-network provider. Since the initial passage of NSA, regulations and guidance have been released attempting to clarify the rules for plans, issuers and providers, and a number of court cases have been filed.

With the vast array of recent legislation impacting health and welfare plans, many employers are struggling to navigate the complex requirements being imposed as well as the practical implications of NSA. This article will review some of the key provisions of the law related to surprise billing, cost sharing and dispute resolution between providers and plans, and it will provide a list of action steps for health plan sponsors.

Originally published by Benefits Magazine.

