On July 1, 2022, the District of Columbia increased its minimum wage rate from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for employees who do not receive gratuities and increased its minimum wage from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour for employees who do receive gratuities. As to the latter, it is very important to remember that the combined base and tipped earnings for employees receiving gratuities must equal the District of Columbia minimum wage rate, otherwise, the employer must pay the difference. Both gratuity and non-gratuity rates are subject to some exceptions (see link below).

While "overtime" pay remains at 1.5 times the regular rate for employees that work over 40 hours per week, this is also subject to some exceptions (see link below).

Additional information, including the exceptions referenced above, is available on this flyer from the District of Columbia Department of Employer Services – which all DC employers are required to post immediately.

District of Columbia also expanded Paid Family Leave and reduced the tax rate for employers to fund the Paid Family Leave Program. Our previous Alert detailing the District of Columbia's Paid Family Leave Program can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.