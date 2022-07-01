ARTICLE

Changes to California minimum wage laws are around the corner on local and statewide levels. With respect to localities, on July 1, 2022, the minimum wage is rising in 12 California cities and in Los Angeles County. Any employer in those locations must be aware of the changes and adjust accordingly in order to remain in compliance.

In an effort to keep you fully informed, here are the changes that will be effective July 1:

1. Alameda

The Alameda minimum wage will increase from $15.00 to $15.75 per hour.

2. Berkeley

The Berkeley minimum wage will increase from $16.32 to $16.99 per hour.

3. Fremont

The Fremont minimum wage will be $16.00 per hour for all employers, regardless of size. This is the first year that the minimum wage in Fremont for small and large employers will be the same.

4. Los Angeles (city)

The City of Los Angeles minimum wage will increase from $15.00 to $16.04 per hour.

Employees of large hotels must be provided a higher minimum wage. Beginning July 1, the minimum wage for employees at hotels with 150 or more rooms will increase from $17.13 to $17.64 per hour.

Hotel employers in the city should also keep an eye out for the mayor's approval of an ordinance approved by the Los Angeles City Council on June 28 that would extend the minimum wage requirements to hotels with 60 or more rooms and add other legal protections for hotel employees.

5. Los Angeles (County)

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will increase from $15.00 to $15.96 per hour.

6. Pasadena

The minimum wage in Pasadena will increase from $15.00 to $16.11 per hour.

7. San Francisco

The minimum wage in San Francisco will increase from $16.32 to $16.99 per hour, except in the case of “Government Supported Employees,” as defined by San Francisco Administrative Code Section 12R.3. The minimum wage for government-supported employees will increase from $14.44 to $15.03 on July 1.

8. Santa Monica

The minimum wage in Santa Monica will increase from $15.00 to $15.96 per hour.

The minimum wage at hotels and businesses operating on hotel property will increase from 17.64 to to $18.17 per hour.

9. Malibu

The minimum wage in Malibu will increase from $15.00 to $15.96 per hour.

10. West Hollywood

The minimum wage at businesses with 50 or more employees in West Hollywood will increase from $15.50 to $16.50 per hour. The minimum wage at businesses with 50 or fewer employees will increase from $15.00 to $16.00 per hour. Additionally, on July 1, the minimum wage for hotel workers will increase from $17.64 to $18.35 per hour.

11. Emeryville

The minimum wage in Emeryville will increase from $17.13 to $17.68 per hour.

12. Foster City

The minimum wage in Foster City will increase from $15.50 to $15.75 per hour.

13. Milpitas

The minimum wage in Milpitas will increase from $15.65 to $16.40 per hour.

California State Minimum Wage Projected to Increase to $15.50 on Jan. 1

As announced by Gov. Newsom on May 12, the California state minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers, regardless of size, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state's minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. This change in the state's minimum wage will also increase the minimum salary employers must pay to employees classified as exempt from overtime pay under the administrative, executive and professional exemptions.

