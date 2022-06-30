On July 1, 2022, the Montgomery County, Maryland minimum wage rate will increase as follows: from $15.00 to $15.65 for large employers with 51 or more employees; from $14.00 to $14.50 for mid-sized employers with 11 to 50 employees; and from $13.50 to $14.00 for small employers with 10 or less employees.

Tipped employees must still be paid at least $4.00 per hour and employees' combined hourly and tipped amounts must equal at least the Montgomery County minimum wage rate.

There are several exemptions to the Montgomery County minimum wage rate, including exceptions for employees aged 18 years and younger working less than 20 hours per week. However, employees under 18 years of age must earn at least 85% of the State minimum wage rate.

Additional information is available on the poster issued by the Maryland Department of Labor that is required to be posted by all employers.

