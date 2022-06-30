ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

"Conjunction Junction" And The FMLA Ice Miller LLP Some of our seasoned readers will recall the Schoolhouse Rock!© classic "Conjunction Junction." You can probably still whistle the tune and maybe even recall the gravelly voice...

California Employers Receive A Big Win With SCOTUS PAGA Decision Ford & Harrison LLP Executive Summary: In a stunning 8-1 decision that is expected to reverberate throughout the entire California business community, the United States Supreme Court on June 15, 2022 held that a state...

Employment Bills To Watch As New York's Legislative Session Closes Seyfarth Shaw LLP Seyfarth Synopsis: At the close of the New York State legislative session on June 2, 2022, the Senate and Assembly passed a variety of employment-related bills that are now waiting...

EEOC Issues Guidance Addressing How The Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Employment Decisions Could Violate The ADA Mintz It is worth noting that the Department of Justice also issued similar technical guidance for state and local government employers.

Wage And Hour Compliance: It's Not As Simple As It May Look! Dykema All too often, employers find this out the hard way—they get audited by the U.S. Department of Labor or they get sued, and vis-à-vis a class action, to boot. On June 13 and 14, during the Society...