It used to be that employers had the luxury of waiting until January 1 to be vigilant for new employment laws and compliance challenges. For the past several years, we have reported on employment and labor laws taking effect mid-year. The trend is increasing, with states and cities passing a multitude of new workplace regulations throughout the calendar year.

This year, COVID-19 remains a significant employment law and regulatory concern. But state legislatures have continued their typical businesses apace, and even are taking on a new wave of labor and employment law priorities. Popular topics for further regulation this year include the contingent workforce and gig economy, leave protections and entitlements, and new workplace safety and privacy protections. Another popular topic in 2022 is wage transparency, with three New York localities enacting laws taking effect soon requiring disclosure of pay ranges for job advertisements and allowing for a private right of action for violations.

Washington state leads the pack as the most active jurisdiction in enacting over a dozen new state-wide and local laws and regulations that take effect in early summer. Virginia and Colorado take second place, each enacting at least eight new laws that take effect July-August 2022.

Our annual "July is the New January," which tracks many labor and employment laws and ordinances across the country that take effect in the latter half of the year, is not all-inclusive. Although this Insight touches on some industry-specific laws, the focus is on generally applicable labor and employment laws enacted in states and larger municipalities. In addition, this report does not discuss changes to the minimum wage and related wage and hour legislation. See U.S. Minimum Wage, Tipped, and Exempt Employee Pay Increases Will Heat Up This Summer (And Possibly Other Seasons) for information on new wage rates taking effect across the country.

Finally, note that many state legislatures are still in session, so additional laws that will take effect this summer are bound to be enacted after publication. And new laws—particularly at the local level—are often subject to amendment. This article is intended to provide insight on the types of laws state and local legislatures are enacting, some of which have effective dates right around the corner.

Alabama Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama HB 105 Background Checks: Criminal Requires certain care providers to query the established abuse registry for the purposes of background checks. 6/1/2022 Alabama SB 150 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Establishes that marketplace contractors are not considered employees for the purpose of the state's wage and hour laws, unemployment insurance laws, and workers' compensation laws. 7/1/2022 Alabama SB 31 Protected Time Off: FMLA Requires employers to provide 12 weeks of family leave to employees who adopt children; requires employers that provide maternity benefits to offer equivalent benefits to adoptive parents. 7/1/2022

Arizona Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Arizona HB 2146 Privacy: Data Security Breach Notification Requires businesses to report data security breaches to the director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. 7/23/2022 Arizona HB 2679 Discrimination & Harassment Expands the definition of “employer” for purpose of the prohibition on sexual harassment to include those that discriminate against anyone opposing sexual harassment. 7/28/2022 Arizona SB 1278 Employee Benefits Provides circumstances under which an employee can recover calculated damages from a labor benefits organization. 7/23/2022 Arizona SB 1311 Home Health Services: Workplace Violence Requires certain health care employers to establish a written workplace violence prevention plan. 7/23/2022

Connecticut Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Connecticut HB 5414 Benefits: Reproductive Health Provides protections for persons receiving and providing reproductive health care services. 7/1/2022 Connecticut SB 361 Protected Time Off: Voting Amends the state's voting leave provisions to permit employees to use up to two hours of unpaid leave in specified special elections. 7/1/2022 Connecticut SB 5 Protected Time Off: Domestic Violence Requires an employer with three or more employees to post information concerning domestic violence and available resources; prohibits discrimination against a victim of family violence; requires an employer to provide for reasonable accommodation to victims of family violence. 10/1/2022 Connecticut SB 163 Labor Relations: Captive Audience Prohibits an employer from coercing any employee into attending or participating in a meeting sponsored by the employer concerning the employer's views on political or religious matters. 7/1/2022

District of Columbia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date District of Columbia B 684 Non-Compete Temporary Measure. Changes the applicability date of the Ban on Non-Compete Agreements Act of 2020 to October 1, 2022. *Transmitted to Congress 5/17/2022; Projected effective date 7/20/2022 Effective following approval by the mayor, a 30-day period of Congressional review, and publication in the DC Register* District of Columbia B 719 Protected Time Off: FMLA Paid Emergency measure. Amends Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 to remove one-week waiting period following the filing of a claim. 6/13/2022

Florida Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Florida HB 7 IE&D Training Prohibits employers from requiring any training or instruction that promotes specified concepts constituting discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin. 7/1/2022 Florida HB 959 Workers' Compensation Amends workers' compensation provisions including information that must be submitted with the notice of election to be exempt from workers' compensation coverage and revising circumstances that result in immediate reinstatement of stop-work orders. 7/1/2022 Florida SB 542 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Amends the evidentiary standards for civil actions against a business during a public health emergency. 7/1/2022

Georgia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Georgia HB 389 Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Establishes the test for determining independent contractor status for purposes of state unemployment benefits; excludes network companies from coverage. 7/1/2022 Georgia SB 345 COVID-19 Prohibits state and local governments from mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports. 7/1/2022

Indiana Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Indiana Final Rule re Healthcare COVID-19 Required Records and Reporting Bulletin #22-01 COVID-19, Home Healthcare Incorporates by reference federal OSHA rules for COVID-19 log for health care employers and reporting provisions. 8/14/2022 Indiana HB 1351 Privacy: Data Security Breach Notification Requires disclosure of a data breach within 45 days after discovery of the breach. 7/1/2022 Indiana SB 353 Home Health Services Requires registered home health aides to complete certain dementia training under certain circumstances. 7/1/2022

Iowa Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Iowa HB 2521 (HB2371) Home Health Services Requires healthcare employment agencies to register and meet certain hiring and recordkeeping requirements; prohibits non-compete clauses in certain employment contracts. 7/1/2022 Iowa HB 2355 (SB2131) Unemployment Permits employers to obtain relief for overpayment of unemployment benefits if it is determined that an employer's failure to respond timely was through no fault of the employer. 7/1/2022 Iowa HB 2411 Workers' Compensation Requires an employer to provide an employee with a replacement permanent prosthetic device that is medically necessary as a result of a compensable injury. 7/1/2022

Kansas Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kansas HB 2703 Unemployment Expands the definition of employment in employment security law to include services performed in the employ of any state or political subdivision of a state. 7/1/2022

Kentucky Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Kentucky HB 252 Hospitality Lowers the age for serving alcohol to 18 years old and prohibits those under 20 from bartending. 7/14/2022 Kentucky HB 506 Contingent Workforce Provides definitions and expands protections for individuals under a professional employer organization. 7/14/2022

Maine Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maine LD 1889 (HP 1399) Labor Relations: Whistleblower Protection Repeals a provision of the Whistleblowers' Protection Act that was a bar to enforcement of the act with respect to claims in which a collective bargaining agreement is in place. 8/8/2022 Maine LD 225 (HP 160) Protected Time Off: PTO General Requires employers with 11 or more employees to pay all accrued vacation pay at the time of separation. 8/8/2022 Maine LD 598 (SP 237) Hairstyle Discrimination Prohibits discrimination in employment based on hair texture or hairstyle. 8/8/2022 Maine LD 965 (HP 711) Nondisclosure Agreements Prohibits an employer from requiring an employee, intern, or applicant for employment to enter into a contract or agreement that waives or limits any right to report or discuss discrimination, retaliation, or harassment occurring in the workplace or at work-related events. 8/8/2022

Maryland Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Maryland HB 78 Disability Accommodation Prohibits an employer from failing or refusing to make accommodations for a known disability of an applicant for employment. 10/1/2022 Maryland HB 962 (SB643) Privacy: Data Security Breach Notification Expands the definition of “personal information” to include genetic information; requires businesses to provide notification of a breach within 10 days. 10/1/2022 Maryland SB 450 (HB1393) Discrimination & Harassment Amends the definition of "harassment" to include sexual harassment and certain unwelcome and offensive conduct. 10/1/2022 Maryland SB 451 Discrimination: Civil Procedure Tolls the period of time during which a complainant may file a civil action that alleges an unlawful employment practice while an administrative charge is pending. 10/1/2022 Maryland SB 600 (HB544) Contingent Workforce: Independent Contractors Requires certain residential service agencies to report annually to the Maryland Department of Health regarding hourly pay rate and independent contractor status. 10/1/2022

Mississippi Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Mississippi HB 770 Equal Pay Prohibits an employer from wage discrimination based on sex. 7/1/2022

Nebraska Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Nebraska LB 780 Child Labor Amends definitions and provisions relating to child labor, employment certificates, and approval requirements for short-time compensation plans. 7/19/2022

New Mexico Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New Mexico HB 20 Paid Sick Leave Entitles employees to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. 7/1/2022

New York Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date New York: Ithaca Ordinance No. 2022-03 Wage Transparency Makes it an unlawful discriminatory practice for an employer to advertise a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity without stating the minimum and maximum hourly or salary compensation for the position in the advertisement. 9/1/2022 New York: NYC Int. No. 0134-2022 Wage Transparency Amends the city wage transparency provisions to clarify the positions for which a pay range must be provided; establishes a private right of action for employees; extends the effective date to 11/1/22. 11/1/2022 New York: Westchester County Ordinance No. 2022-119 Wage Transparency Makes it an unlawful employment practice for an employer to advertise a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity without stating the minimum and maximum salary for the position in the advertisement. 11/6/2022

North Carolina Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date North Carolina: Durham County Ordinance No. 21-0686 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Creates the Non-Discrimination Ordinance of Durham County and prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of a protected class. 7/1/2022

Ohio Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Ohio SB 47 Overtime: Exemptions Incorporates portions of the federal Portal to Portal Act and clarifies circumstances under which employers are not required to pay overtime for certain activities. 7/6/2022 Ohio: Cincinnati Ordinance No. 202201209 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Amends the city's antidiscrimination ordinance to prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression, sex, breastfeeding status, military status, and familial status; provides that employers of four or more employees are covered under the law. 6/7/2022

Oklahoma Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oklahoma HB 4413 Joint Employment Amends the Employment Security Act to provide that a professional employer organization and its client are considered co-employers of employees. 11/1/2022 Oklahoma SB 1345 Wage Payment: Authorized Forms of Payment Provides that employers may pay all wages by deposit to a financial institution, or to a payroll card if the employee does not designate a financial institution. 11/1/2022

Oregon Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Oregon Final Rule re Employee Exposure to High Ambient Temperatures (OAR 437-002-0156) Wage & Hour: Meal & Rest Requires employers to protect workers from the dangers of high heat, including expanded access to shade and cool water, cool-down breaks, training, etc. 6/15/2022 Oregon Final Rule re Employee Exposure to Wildfire Smoke (OAR 437-002-1080) Workplace Safety Requires an employer to implement wildfire smoke training for employees who may be exposed to dangerous air quality index (AQI) levels and notify employees when AQI at the worksite exceeds a specified level. 7/1/2022

Pennsylvania Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Pennsylvania Final Rule re Tipped Employees and Regular Rate (34 Pa. Code. Chapter 231) Wage & Hour Clarifies when an employer may apply the tip credit and when tip pooling is permitted; clarifies how to calculate the base hourly rate for salaried employees for purposes of paying overtime. 8/5/2022

South Dakota Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date South Dakota SB 17 Workers' Compensation: Drug Testing Provides that an employee is not entitled to receive workers' compensation reimbursement for costs associated with medical cannabis. 7/1/2022 South Dakota SB 5 Accommodation: Drug Testing Provides that an employer is not required to accommodate the use of medical cannabis in the workplace. 7/1/2022

Tennessee Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Tennessee SB 136 (HB204) Hairstyle Discrimination Provides that race includes characteristics associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists. 7/1/2022 Tennessee SB 2042 (HB2078) Subminimum Wage Exception Removes the subminimum wage exception for employees whose earning or productive capacity is impaired by age, physical, or mental deficiency or injury. 7/1/2022 Tennessee SB 2448 (HB2671) COVID-19 Extends the date of certain liability protections related to COVID-19 from 7/1/22 to 7/1/23. 6/1/2022 Tennessee SB 2774 (HB2877) Discrimination: Civil Procedure Increases the amount of time to file a discrimination complaint with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission from 180 days to 185 days. 6/1/2022

Texas Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Texas: Denton Ordinance No. 22-407 Discrimination: Protected Classifications Prohibits an employer of 15 or more employees from discriminating against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity. 7/20/2022

Vermont Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date Vermont HB 729 Discrimination: Civil Procedure Provides that employment discrimination and discrimination in public accommodations actions must be commenced within six years of the cause of action. 6/1/2022

West Virginia Law Main Topic Summary Effective Date West Virginia HB 3294 Unemployment Creates a procedure for an employer to contact Workforce West Virginia to report an employee who refused rehire. 7/1/2022 West Virginia SB 245 Wage Payment: Debit Cards Requires employers to provide written disclosures related to payroll cards. 6/9/2022 West Virginia SB 548 Unemployment Requires an employer to provide each employee's job title and the county in which the majority of the employee's job duties are performed on the quarterly reports submitted to WorkForce West Virginia. 6/10/2022

