Point Two L&E Nation · Thinking Clearly: Ithaca and Westchester County Require Pay Transparency In Job Advertisements

The wave of pay transparency laws is growing. The Westchester County, New York and the City of Ithaca are the two newest jurisdictions in the State of New York to require the disclosure of the salary or hourly wage in a job posting for the respective position. Join Rob Szyba and Maria Papasevastos as they parse through these two ordinances, discuss the effective dates and the timing of compliance, and draw comparisons to the other laws requiring pay transparency.

