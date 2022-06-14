All too often, employers find this out the hard way—they get audited by the U.S. Department of Labor or they get sued, and vis-à-vis a class action, to boot. On June 13 and 14, during the Society of Human Resource Management's (SHRM) Annual Conference in New Orleans, I'll address a number of compliance issues and also discuss recent initiatives on the wage and hour front from inside The Beltway. Among the issues that we'll dive into are:
- Will the concept of “independent contractors” be virtually eliminated by forthcoming rules?
- What's the latest on who are “joint employers” so that employers will know when they may liable for the wrongs of others?
- What's Congress thinking about in terms of FLSA reforms?
- How can employers avoid liability for “off-the-clock” work?
- What are the nuances often missed for properly calculating the regular rate of pay for overtime purposes?
I look forward to seeing you at the SHRM Conference. The sessions are slated for:
- Monday, June 13 – 1:30 – 2:30 PM
- Tuesday, June 14 – 2 – 3 p.m.
“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” (Or translated, “Let the good times roll!”)
