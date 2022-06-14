ARTICLE

United States: Wage And Hour Compliance: It's Not As Simple As It May Look!

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

All too often, employers find this out the hard way—they get audited by the U.S. Department of Labor or they get sued, and vis-à-vis a class action, to boot. On June 13 and 14, during the Society of Human Resource Management's (SHRM) Annual Conference in New Orleans, I'll address a number of compliance issues and also discuss recent initiatives on the wage and hour front from inside The Beltway. Among the issues that we'll dive into are:

Will the concept of “independent contractors” be virtually eliminated by forthcoming rules?

What's the latest on who are “joint employers” so that employers will know when they may liable for the wrongs of others?

What's Congress thinking about in terms of FLSA reforms?

How can employers avoid liability for “off-the-clock” work?

What are the nuances often missed for properly calculating the regular rate of pay for overtime purposes?

I look forward to seeing you at the SHRM Conference. The sessions are slated for:

Monday, June 13 – 1:30 – 2:30 PM

Tuesday, June 14 – 2 – 3 p.m.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” (Or translated, “Let the good times roll!”)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.