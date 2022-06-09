NOTE: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Key Points

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were about the same compared to April 2022 based on DOL data

Average PERM PWD processing times were slightly shorter than April 2022 based on DOL data

What are the Changes for PERM

On May 31, 2022, the DOL was adjudicating PERM applications filed in or before November 2021. The agency was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before September 2021 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before January 2022.

Average PERM processing times were 191 days for adjudication, which is about the same as in April. The average PERM processing time for audit review was 278 days, which was slightly shorter than the previous month.

What are the Changes for PWD?

On May 31, 2022, the DOL was processing PERM PWD requests filed in November 2021 for determinations based on DOL wage data and for determinations based on other submitted wage sources.

The DOL was processing PERM PWD redetermination requests for cases filed in March 2022.

Looking Ahead

This article is updated on a monthly basis to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL'swebsite for additional information.

Envoy is pleased to provide you this information, which was prepared in collaboration with Ian Love, who is a Partner at Global Immigration Associates (GIA), one of the two independent U.S. law firms Envoy exclusively works with on the Envoy Platform (the "U.S. Law Firms").

Originally published 6 June 2022

