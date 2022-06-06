Seyfarth Synopsis: To meet the notice requirements included in the recent amendments to the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act ("CT FMLA"), the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority have issued a template written notice that employers may provide to employees explaining their entitlement to leave under the CT FMLA, as well as paid benefits under the Connecticut Paid Leave ("CTPL") Act. The notice requirement goes into effect on July 1, 2022.

Effective July 1, 2022, every employer is required to provide its employees with written notice describing (1) their entitlement to job-protected leave provided under the CT FMLA and the terms under which such leave may be used; (2) the opportunity to file a claim for compensation under the CTPL Act; (3) the retaliation protections provided by the Acts; and (4) the right to file a complaint with the Labor Commissioner. The template notice can be found here.

The notice must be provided in writing to employees both upon hire and annually thereafter.

The proposed CT FMLA Regulations indicate employers may fulfill the notice requirement by providing the required information in an employee handbook, but those regulations have not been finalized.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.