Taft partner Matthew Secrist will be a guest on Rust Belt Recruiting's podcast, "Rust Belt Rundown," which will air on June 9, 2022.

Secrist will talk about the evolving employee benefits market. To listen to the podcast (on or after June 9), click here).

Secrist focuses his practice on employee benefits and executive compensation matters. He is experienced in a wide range of employee benefits matters, including tax qualified retirement plans, nonqualified deferred compensation plans and arrangements, welfare benefit plans, COBRA, HIPAA and Patient Protection, and Affordable Care Act issues.

Rust Belt Recruiting is a specialized firm within the manufacturing industry. The company helps to connect companies with hard-to-find individuals in both skilled trades and professional roles.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.