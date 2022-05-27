In this podcast, recorded live at Workplace Strategies 2022, Ogletree Deakins' national labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, Los Angeles shareholder Betsy Johnson talks with Hera Arsen, the firm's director of content, about the ins and outs of conducting personnel audits in California. Betsy shares strategies for conducting these understandably daunting audits and covers considerations unique to the most common form of audits—wage and hour—as well as highlighting common problems and pitfalls to avoid during the process.

