United States:
Workplace Strategies Watercooler: Conducting A Personnel Audit In California—A Step-by-Step Guide
27 May 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, recorded live at Workplace Strategies 2022,
Ogletree Deakins' national labor and employment law seminar for
human resources professionals and in-house counsel, Los Angeles
shareholder Betsy Johnson talks with Hera Arsen, the firm's
director of content, about the ins and outs of conducting personnel
audits in California. Betsy shares strategies for conducting these
understandably daunting audits and covers considerations unique to
the most common form of audits—wage and hour—as well as
highlighting common problems and pitfalls to avoid during the
process.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
