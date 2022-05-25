United States:
IRS Releases Increased HSA Limits
25 May 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Seyfarth Synopsis: The IRS has
announced increases to key limits for certain health and welfare
benefit programs, including HSA contributions for 2023.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently released 2023
cost-of-living adjustments applicable to dollar limitations for
employer-sponsored health and welfare plans.
The changes in the 2023 cost-of-living adjustments for
employer-sponsored health and welfare plans are summarized in the
table below:
Employers who sponsor health and welfare plans should take
advantage of the new increased limits by making adjustments to plan
administrative/operational procedures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
A Very Unhappy Birthday: Lessons On Employee Anxiety
Nexsen Pruet
A Kentucky jury recently awarded Kevin Berling $450,000 for disability discrimination because his employer ignored his request not to celebrate his birthday and subsequently terminated his employment.
New Florida Law Addresses Employee Training In The Workplace
Duane Morris LLP
Almost immediately after the Stop WOKE Act was signed into law on April 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of, among others, a group of teachers, a student and a diversity training director seeking to invalidate the law as a whole on constitutional grounds.
Danger: Rocky Road Ahead!
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Earlier this week, the Colorado state legislature voted to pass HB22-1317, which if signed into law by Democratic Governor Jared Polis, would place Colorado among several other states with the strictest bans...