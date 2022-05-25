United States:
Coffee Talk With Benefits Episode 3: Employee Benefit Impact Of Restrictions On Abortion, Contraceptive And Prenatal Services (Podcast)
25 May 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Should the recently leaked SCOTUS draft opinion overturning Roe
v. Wade become law this summer, trigger laws across the Country
will go into effect, illegalizing abortion in a significant number
of states. Other states are exploring implementing new restrictions
on abortion, contraceptive and prenatal services. Many clients have
already asked us about what options they may have available to them
to support and assist their employees who live in those states.
What can employers do if services provided under the terms of their
health plan are not available to participants depending on where
the participant lives? Can health plans cover expenses related to
out of state travel for obtaining abortion services? Grab your cup
of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Diane Dygert and Ben Conley, who are both Partners in
Seyfarth's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation
department, about these timely questions and more.
Click here to listen to the
full episode.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
A Very Unhappy Birthday: Lessons On Employee Anxiety
Nexsen Pruet
A Kentucky jury recently awarded Kevin Berling $450,000 for disability discrimination because his employer ignored his request not to celebrate his birthday and subsequently terminated his employment.
New Florida Law Addresses Employee Training In The Workplace
Duane Morris LLP
Almost immediately after the Stop WOKE Act was signed into law on April 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of, among others, a group of teachers, a student and a diversity training director seeking to invalidate the law as a whole on constitutional grounds.
Danger: Rocky Road Ahead!
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Earlier this week, the Colorado state legislature voted to pass HB22-1317, which if signed into law by Democratic Governor Jared Polis, would place Colorado among several other states with the strictest bans...