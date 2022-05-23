United States:
Thinking Clearly: NYC Amends Its Pay Transparency Law, Effective Date Now November 1, 2022 (Podcast)
23 May 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Earlier this year, New York City caught the attention of many
employers who have employees in New York City by passing a law
requiring pay transparency in job postings. Specifically, the law
required that every time an employer would advertise a job,
promotion, or transfer opportunity, the job posting must include
the minimum and maximum salary for the position. On May 12, 2022 --
three days before the law was scheduled to go into effect -- New
York City Mayor Adams signed into law an amendment that made
significant changes to the law, such as pushing back the effective
date to November 1, 2022. Join Rob Szyba and Maria Papasevastos as they discuss the
various other revisions to the law, as well as their thoughts on
compliance for employers.
