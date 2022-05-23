self

Point Two L&E Nation · Thinking Clearly: NYC Amends Its Pay Transparency Law, Effective Date Now November 1, 2022

Earlier this year, New York City caught the attention of many employers who have employees in New York City by passing a law requiring pay transparency in job postings. Specifically, the law required that every time an employer would advertise a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity, the job posting must include the minimum and maximum salary for the position. On May 12, 2022 -- three days before the law was scheduled to go into effect -- New York City Mayor Adams signed into law an amendment that made significant changes to the law, such as pushing back the effective date to November 1, 2022. Join Rob Szyba and Maria Papasevastos as they discuss the various other revisions to the law, as well as their thoughts on compliance for employers.

