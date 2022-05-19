ARTICLE

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 9: Paid Leave Legislative Update with Dillon Clair of The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC)

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

With the patchwork of paid leave laws that have been cropping up across the country for many years now, including paid family leave, paid sick leave, paid COVID-19 leave and many others, it is easy for employers to lose sight of or completely miss the introduction and passing of new bills, and even the enactment of new paid leave laws.

During this episode of “Take It or Leave It,” co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by Dillon Clair, Director of State Advocacy and Litigation with the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC). Dillon leads ERIC's state advocacy efforts, coordinates ERIC's expanding legal activities and is the host of ERIC's monthly State of the States webinar. Join us to learn more about the wave of state and local paid leave legislation being considered during the current legislative session and what employers should be on the lookout for in terms of new laws and other legislative developments in the paid leave space.

