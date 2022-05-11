United States:
NYC Mayor To Hold Hearing On City's Salary Disclosure Law
11 May 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
On May 12, 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will hold a
hearing on New York City's salary disclosure bill, Introduction Number 134-A. The bill, which the
New York City Council passed on April 28, 2022, would revise Local Law 32, New York
City's previously enacted salary disclosure law. The bill
contains important amendments for employers, including an amendment
pushing back the law's effective date from May 15, 2022, to
November 1, 2022. In order to become law, the bill must be signed
by Mayor Adams, who has thirty days from the day the bill was
passed to consider the bill.
