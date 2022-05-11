On May 12, 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will hold a hearing on New York City's salary disclosure bill, Introduction Number 134-A. The bill, which the New York City Council passed on April 28, 2022, would revise Local Law 32, New York City's previously enacted salary disclosure law. The bill contains important amendments for employers, including an amendment pushing back the law's effective date from May 15, 2022, to November 1, 2022. In order to become law, the bill must be signed by Mayor Adams, who has thirty days from the day the bill was passed to consider the bill.

