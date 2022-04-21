self Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 8: COVID-19 Paid Leave Mandates

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Employers have now been dealing with the realities and impact of COVID-19 for two years. A major part of that reality for many companies has been and continues to be tracking, navigating, and complying with the nation's ever-changing COVID-19 paid leave landscape.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by their colleague and expert guest, Elizabeth Levy, from Seyfarth Shaw LLP's Los Angeles Century City Office, to discuss many important issues involving COVID-19 paid leave mandates that have been enacted during the pandemic. Specific topics include an overview of the impact COVID-19 has had on paid leave in the US, California-specific and non-California patchworks of COVID-19 paid leave laws, different types of COVID-19 paid leave, which jurisdictions continue to impose COVID-19 paid leave requirements on employers, and a forecast of what may come of COVID-19 paid leave mandates post-pandemic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.